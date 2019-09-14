TICKETS

14 SEPTEMBER 2019
MOSCOW


BLASTZONE

FANZONE

VIP BOX

Category A+

Category A

Category B

Category C

BLASTZONE

p.6.600

– Seats on the floor
– Close and center to the stage
– Exclusive BLAST goodie bag

FANZONE

p.5.500

– Seats on the floor
– Close and center to the stage

VIP BOX

р.110.000 to р.130.000

From 6 to 11 persons
– Best view of the stage
– Private entrance
– Personal Hostess
– Parking lot
– Exclusive gift

Category A+

p.3.900

Category A

p.3.300

Category B

p.1.700

Category C

p.1.200

AGE LIMIT

 
There is no age limit for ticket buyers to this tournament.

INFORMATION

 
VTB Arena
(Central Dynamo Stadium)
Leningradsky Ave, 36, стр. 13
125167 Moscow
Russia

CUSTOMER SERVICE

 
Phone:
8-800-550-78-18
 
Mail:
support@ticketscloud.com