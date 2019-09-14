TICKETS
14 SEPTEMBER 2019
MOSCOW
p.6.600
– Seats on the floor
– Close and center to the stage
– Exclusive BLAST goodie bag
p.5.500
– Seats on the floor
– Close and center to the stage
р.110.000 to р.130.000
– From 6 to 11 persons
– Best view of the stage
– Private entrance
– Personal Hostess
– Parking lot
– Exclusive gift
p.3.900
p.3.300
p.1.700
p.1.200
AGE LIMIT
There is no age limit for ticket buyers to this tournament.
INFORMATION
VTB Arena
(Central Dynamo Stadium)
Leningradsky Ave, 36, стр. 13
125167 Moscow
Russia
CUSTOMER SERVICE
Phone:
8-800-550-78-18
Mail:
support@ticketscloud.com